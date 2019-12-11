Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation





PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon has confirmed that three-month-old baby Phakawadee Charnkol will receive free corrective surgery to the little finger on her left hand after a nurse’s assistant accidentally cut it with a pair of scissors, leading to the tip of the finger starting to rot – and eventually fall off.

The parents will also receive state compensation for the harm done, Dr Chalermphong told a press conference held at the hospital yesterday (Dec 9).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

