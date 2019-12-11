Wed. Dec 11th, 2019

Phuket hospital admits fault in baby finger-cutting, to provide free corrective surgery, compensation

Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai

Rear view of a Toyota ambulance in Chiang Mai, Photo: Love Krittaya.


PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Chalermphong Sukhonthaphon has confirmed that three-month-old baby Phakawadee Charnkol will receive free corrective surgery to the little finger on her left hand after a nurse’s assistant accidentally cut it with a pair of scissors, leading to the tip of the finger starting to rot – and eventually fall off.

The parents will also receive state compensation for the harm done, Dr Chalermphong told a press conference held at the hospital yesterday (Dec 9).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

