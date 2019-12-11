Tourism Ministry proposes stimulus deal, multiple entry visas for Chinese tourists

Tourism Ministry proposes stimulus deal, multiple entry visas for Chinese tourists1 min read
The Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to seek economic cabinet approval for a new tourism stimulus package including multiple-entry visas for Chinese tourists, reduced landing fees for airlines and increased airport slot times.
Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said such measures would help maintain positive momentum into a challenging year in 2020.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST