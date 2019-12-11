Tourism Ministry proposes stimulus deal, multiple entry visas for Chinese tourists





The Tourism and Sports Ministry plans to seek economic cabinet approval for a new tourism stimulus package including multiple-entry visas for Chinese tourists, reduced landing fees for airlines and increased airport slot times.

Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said such measures would help maintain positive momentum into a challenging year in 2020.

Dusida Worrachaddejchai

BANGKOK POST

