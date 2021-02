The Central Shrimp Market in Samut Sakhon province, the epicenter of the latest COVID-19 outbreak in Thailand, will remain closed until at least February 15th.

The local administration in the province has ordered the extension of the closure until the hygiene at the market facilities and in the surrounding area is improved.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World

