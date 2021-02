NAKHON SAWAN: A 53-year-old monk and three laymen were caught and charged with gambling and drinking, as other punters fled, when police entered a temple pavilion on Monday night.

Police said at least 10 people were found playing high-low dice in the kitchen in the temple pavilion at Wat Sai Tai in Muang district around 8pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chalit Pumruang

BANGKOK POST

