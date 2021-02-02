Chula Faculty of Dentistry Launches “T for Teeth Dental Care Hotline” During the COVID-19 Outbreak





The Faculty of Dentistry, Chulalongkorn University, launched a “T for Teeth Dental Care Hotline with Chula Dentistry” during the COVID-19 outbreak to provide continued dental service for the public. The dental evaluation will be available Monday to Friday from 09.00 – 16.00, via two channels, Line: @dentcu_covid19 and phone: 06-2554-6399, 06-1439-2470, 09-9003-1055. Consultations will be provided only to urgent and emergency cases.

Assist. Prof.Pisha Pittayapat, D.D.S., M.Sc., Ph.D. Assistant Dean for Services and Special Clinic, Chula Dentistry, said that the “T for Teeth Dental Care Hotline with Chula Dentistry” has opened again after the previous hotline service offered during the first COVID-19 outbreak was discontinued. For the hotline, a team of dentists is available to answer preliminary questions, provide initial consultations both by Line Messenger and telephone, and assess the seriousness of the patients’ dental problems. Only severe and urgent cases, such as severe oral infections or accident-related dental problems will be admitted to the Chula Dental Hospital.

Assist. Prof.Pisha added that the Chula Faculty of Dentistry has strict screening and safety measures in place during COVID-19 times. Visitors entering the premises are scanned for high temperature and interviewed to check history and risk potential. Then patients will be evaluated based on the severity of their problems. Social distancing is practiced in the waiting area, where air purifiers and hand sanitizing gel dispensers are readily available. In the Special Dental Clinics at Thantarakvijai Building, the HVAC system can prevent the dispersion of fine particles. All dentists are required to wear N95 face masks, face shields, and waterproof lab coats during work.

