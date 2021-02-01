Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control

Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control1 min read
BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reopened its schools with serious measures to control COVID-19 after closing them for nearly a month in the wake of the COVID-19 spread last December.
BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon visited Srieam Anusorn School in Bang Na district and instructed its management to seriously implement disease control measures to help contain COVID-19.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA