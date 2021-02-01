February 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Debsiri school at Wat Thepsirin, Bangkok

Debsiri school at Wat Thepsirin, Bangkok. Photo: trungydang. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK, Feb 1 (TNA) – The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration reopened its schools with serious measures to control COVID-19 after closing them for nearly a month in the wake of the COVID-19 spread last December.

BMA permanent secretary Silapasuay Raweesangsoon visited Srieam Anusorn School in Bang Na district and instructed its management to seriously implement disease control measures to help contain COVID-19.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

1,200 in a Samut Prakan community being tested after 21 found with COVID-19

24 hours ago TN
1 min read

BMA urged to take action against COVID-19 patients who hide from authorities

4 days ago TN
1 min read

3 Thais arrested in Bangkok for reportedly illegally producing and selling ‘cannabis cookies’

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

3 gamblers arrested in Chonburi accused of offending the COVID-19 emergency decree

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot police break up Bangkok rally against Myanmar coup

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand needs to find the active COVID-19 cases as early as possible

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control

6 hours ago TN