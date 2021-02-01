February 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand needs to find the active COVID-19 cases as early as possible

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi

Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi. Photo: UN Women/Pathumporn Thongking / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) explained today (Monday) that Thailand is entering phase 2 of the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

This week, proactive screening will continue as intensely as it has been over the past fortnight. The number of daily new cases will, hopefully, start to decrease. If the trend goes as expected, the country will see more relaxation of restrictions next week.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thailand needs to find the active COVID-19 cases as early as possible 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Riot police break up Bangkok rally against Myanmar coup

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

UDD members acquitted of lethal grenade attack in 2010

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records 829 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

3 gamblers arrested in Chonburi accused of offending the COVID-19 emergency decree

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot police break up Bangkok rally against Myanmar coup

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand needs to find the active COVID-19 cases as early as possible

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control

6 hours ago TN