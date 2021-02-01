Thailand needs to find the active COVID-19 cases as early as possible





Thailand’s Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) explained today (Monday) that Thailand is entering phase 2 of the relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions.

This week, proactive screening will continue as intensely as it has been over the past fortnight. The number of daily new cases will, hopefully, start to decrease. If the trend goes as expected, the country will see more relaxation of restrictions next week.

By Thai PBS World

