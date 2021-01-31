1,200 in a Samut Prakan community being tested after 21 found with COVID-19

1,200 in a Samut Prakan community being tested after 21 found with COVID-191 min read
Health officials in Thailand’s Samut Prakan province are now screening 1,200 people in the Toh Rung market community, after 21 people there were found infected with COVID-19.
Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department, said on Sunday that the 21 cases were among 281 Thai, Myanmar and Cambodian workers at a factory in Samut Prakan, who were screened after a 19-year old female Myanmar migrant worker had tested positive.
By Thai PBS World