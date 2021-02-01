February 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Myanmar in Turmoil: Current Leadership Detained, Army Declares State of Emergency, Seizes Control

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
City hall of Yangon in Myanmar

City hall of Yangon in Myanmar. Photo: Colegota.


Myanmar’s civilian leader, Aung Suu Kyi, along with the president and other top politicians were detained in the early hours of Monday, with the country’s military declaring a one-year state of emergency after weeks of escalating tensions over allegations of vote-rigging in a November election.

Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the governing National League for Democracy were arrested in an early morning raid on Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw, according to party spokesman Myo Nyunt, reported AFP.

An announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the military had declared a state of emergency and was taking over control of the country for one year.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Svetlana Ekimenko
Sputnik International

Myanmar in Turmoil: Current Leadership Detained, Army Declares State of Emergency, Seizes Control 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


More Stories

1 min read

UK Kicks Off New Visa Scheme for Hong Kong Residents to Become Citizens

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Meet China’s First Hydrogen-Powered Locomotive

4 days ago TN
2 min read

China Passes Law Allowing Coastguard to Use Force against Foreign Vessels

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

3 gamblers arrested in Chonburi accused of offending the COVID-19 emergency decree

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot police break up Bangkok rally against Myanmar coup

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand needs to find the active COVID-19 cases as early as possible

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok Schools Reopen with Serious COVID-19 Control

6 hours ago TN