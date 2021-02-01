Myanmar in Turmoil: Current Leadership Detained, Army Declares State of Emergency, Seizes Control

Myanmar in Turmoil: Current Leadership Detained, Army Declares State of Emergency, Seizes Control1 min read
Myanmar’s civilian leader, Aung Suu Kyi, along with the president and other top politicians were detained in the early hours of Monday, with the country’s military declaring a one-year state of emergency after weeks of escalating tensions over allegations of vote-rigging in a November election.
Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi and other senior figures from the governing National League for Democracy were arrested in an early morning raid on Monday in the capital, Naypyitaw, according to party spokesman Myo Nyunt, reported AFP.
An announcement on military-owned Myawaddy TV said the military had declared a state of emergency and was taking over control of the country for one year.
