UDD members acquitted of lethal grenade attack in 2010

Red Shirt barricade at Rajprasong, Bangkok

Red Shirt barricade at Rajprasong in downtown Bangkok. Photo: Jeremy.


The Criminal Court on Monday cleared three former members of the United Front for Democracy against Dictatorship (UDD) of involvement in a grenade attack that killed five soldiers, including Col Romklao Tuwatham, and injured many others during the violent street protests against Abhisit Vejjajiva’s government in 2010.

The court acquitted Suksek Poltue, Pornkamol Buachatkhao, alias Kanokporn Siripannapirat, a former show host for Asia Update television, and Surachai Tewarat.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

