Bangkok schools closed, more places to follow
Schools under the administration of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been ordered closed for two weeks while entertainment places, sports fields and flea markets will likely be shuttered from midnight Friday, according to City Hall.
Eateries may also be required to provide only takeaway service in the capital as City Hall stepped up its efforts to contain the spread of re-emerging Covid-19.
