January 1, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Bangkok schools closed, more places to follow

1 min read
19 seconds ago TN
Debsiri school at Wat Thepsirin, Bangkok

Debsiri school at Wat Thepsirin, Bangkok. Photo: trungydang. CC BY 3.0.


Schools under the administration of Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) have been ordered closed for two weeks while entertainment places, sports fields and flea markets will likely be shuttered from midnight Friday, according to City Hall.

Eateries may also be required to provide only takeaway service in the capital as City Hall stepped up its efforts to contain the spread of re-emerging Covid-19.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Bangkok schools closed, more places to follow 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

21 more staff at Bangkok karaoke shop found to have COVID-19

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Siam Paragon asks activist groups not to use its grounds for political activities

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Two more COVID-19 cases in Bangkok, both linked to Samut Sakhon

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Bangkok schools closed, more places to follow

21 seconds ago TN
1 min read

COVID-19 infections surge to 279 on Friday, two more deaths

8 mins ago TN
1 min read

New Year Holidays Day 3: 67 deaths, 642 injuries

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Rayong opens field hospitals for COVID-19 patients as hospital overwhelmed

22 mins ago TN