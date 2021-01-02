January 6, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

WordPress Plugin with 5M+ installs found to be vulnerable

2 min read
4 days ago TN
Wordpress, WP logo

Wordpress, WP logo. Image: Stephen / Pixabay.


Contact Form 7, a popular WordPress plugin used in over 5 million websites, was found to be vulnerable to an unrestricted file upload vulnerability which would allow anyone to upload arbitrary files to the website under certain conditions. Jinson Varghese Behanan, a security researcher from Astra Security found the vulnerability which affects versions 5.3.1 and below, and disclosed it to the plugin developer on December 16. Version 5.3.2 fixing the issue was released the very next day. From the plugin’s WordPress page, it can be seen that only 35% of the total active installations have updated to the latest version at the time of publishing this article.

Due to this reason, technical details about the exploit hasn’t been shared. On analysing the patch applied in the update, the vulnerability seems to occur within the filename validation check in the plugin. Inserting certain special characters in a double extension filename (webshell.php.jpg) seems to bypass the validation checks present in the previous versions and thus result in the upload of executable files to the server. This enables anyone to upload a malicious file like a web shell to the server, provided that the website has file upload feature enabled in Contact Form 7. Vulnerabilities associated with plugins have long been the primary way for most WordPress hacks. Contact Form 7, which is one of the most used plugins, if not the most, is believed to be installed on around 10 million WordPress websites. As a result, the consequences of being vulnerable to unrestricted file upload includes complete system takeover, website defacement, etc. CVE-2020-35489 was assigned to the vulnerability which has been given a CVSS score of 10.0, considering its critical nature.

Jinson, who has found such critical vulnerabilities in other WordPress plugins as well as multiple popular commercial software, reported that even though the specific requirements for a successful exploit narrows down the number of affected websites, it is still recommended that all users update the plugin to the latest version.

Source: wikinews.org

Wikinews

WordPress Plugin with 5M+ installs found to be vulnerable 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Xiaomi relaunches Android 11 update for Mi A3

11 hours ago TN
1 min read

If you own a Xiaomi Mi A3, do not upgrade to Android 11

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Study Finds Evidence of Lasting Immunity after Mild COVID-19 Infection

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Pro-Trump Protesters Breach US Capitol Building, Young Woman Shot

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Hong Kong Arrests Over 50 Opposition Figures Under National Security Law

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Over 900 workers at cannery in Samut Sakhon found infected with COVID-19

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

BMA threat to close restaurants that fail to comply with COVID-19 restrictions

4 hours ago TN