Field hospitals in Samut Sakhon standing by to admit 800 new COVID-19
Field hospitals in Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon were placed on standby on Monday to receive the around 800 new COVID-19 cases, expected after health officials began screening as many as 10,000 people a day for five consecutive days in a mass pro-active screening exercise.
CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan told a news conference this morning that there are now 1,091 beds in field hospitals, with 1,400 more beds to be available by Friday.
By Thai PBS World