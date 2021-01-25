January 25, 2021

Field hospitals in Samut Sakhon standing by to admit 800 new COVID-19

COVID-19 Case Investigation in Thailand

COVID-19 Case Investigation in Thailand. Photo: CDC Global / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Field hospitals in Thailand’s coastal province of Samut Sakhon were placed on standby on Monday to receive the around 800 new COVID-19 cases, expected after health officials began screening as many as 10,000 people a day for five consecutive days in a mass pro-active screening exercise.

CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan told a news conference this morning that there are now 1,091 beds in field hospitals, with 1,400 more beds to be available by Friday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

