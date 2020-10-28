Typhoon Molave in the Philippines Leaves 9 People Killed, 6 Injured, Authorities Say

Typhoon Molave in the Philippines Leaves 9 People Killed, 6 Injured, Authorities Say1 min read
MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least nine people have died, six others were injured and two more went missing in the Philippines as a result of typhoon Molave (Quinta), the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said on Wednesday.
According to the working group, the storm had hit the regions of Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Western and Central Visayas.
Over 49,500 households were affected by the typhoon, which has already left the Philippines, the NDRRMC noted.
