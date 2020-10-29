October 29, 2020

Two Separate Attacks With Perpetrators Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Shake France

The Basilique Notre-Dame in Nice, France

The basilique Notre-Dame is the biggest church in Nice, France. It is situated at Avenue Jean-Médecin. Photo: LimeWave Photo / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


Police have confirmed that three people were killed and several others were injured in a knife attack in Nice. According to unconfirmed reports, a woman was beheaded, while a man was struck several times in the throat.

“There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained,” the police wrote on Twitter.

According to local media reports, the perpetrator was shot during the arrest and sent to a hospital.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

