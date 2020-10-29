Two Separate Attacks With Perpetrators Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Shake France

Two Separate Attacks With Perpetrators Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Shake France1 min read
Police have confirmed that three people were killed and several others were injured in a knife attack in Nice. According to unconfirmed reports, a woman was beheaded, while a man was struck several times in the throat.
“There was a knife attack, two people were killed. The suspected attacker was detained,” the police wrote on Twitter.
According to local media reports, the perpetrator was shot during the arrest and sent to a hospital.
