BANGKOK, Oct 29 (TNA) – Tokyu, Japan’s department store at the MBK Centre shopping mall in Bangkok will close in January in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

MBK Plc, operator of the MBK mall said it has a plan to renovate the space after Tokyu group announced to cease its business, becoming the latest Japanese retailer to pull out of Thailand.

