October 29, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Health Ministry to tighten anti-COVID-19 measures at quarantine facilities

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Ambulances at Suvarnabhumi International Airport

Ambulances of Suvarnabhumi International Airport AOT Medical Clinic. Photo: Mattes.


Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health is considering adjustments to the COVID-19 preventive measures at more than 100 hotels under the alternative state quarantine programme, as well as any use of common facilities by those in quarantine at such locations. The move is to avoid a repeat of an incident in Samut Prakan province, where coronavirus was found on fitness equipment and three people staying there, including a French tourist, were found to be infected.

Dr. Tharet Karatnairawiwong, Director General of the Department of Health Services Support, said today that, in the near future, arrivals from abroad, including Thai returnees to be quarantined at such facilities, will be divided into different groups, according to the pandemic situation in their countries of departure.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thai Health Ministry to tighten anti-COVID-19 measures at quarantine facilities 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Disease Committee Agrees to Reduce Travel Quarantine

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Stabbing attack at Nice church: Knifeman slits throat of at least one of his victims

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Two Separate Attacks With Perpetrators Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ Shake France

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Disease Committee Agrees to Reduce Travel Quarantine

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Chaos, horror as fuel tanker explodes after collision in Buri Ram

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

Stabbing attack at Nice church: Knifeman slits throat of at least one of his victims

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai Health Ministry to tighten anti-COVID-19 measures at quarantine facilities

2 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close