November 23, 2020

Fitness warning after tourist dies climbing Phu Kradueng

Lom Sak Cliff on Phu Kradueng Mountain in Loei Province

Lom Sak Cliff on Phu Kradueng Mountain in Loei Province. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote.


Visitors to Phu Kradueng and other mountains should ensure they are fit enough to make the climb, Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa said on Monday, after a tourist had a fatal heart attack on his way to top of the national park.

Phu Kradueng National Park chief Samret Phusansri said on Sunday that a 62-year-old man had suffered a heart attack while on a trail to the top of the mountain with three friends.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

