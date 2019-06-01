Phu Kradueng National Park to close June 1st to September 30th





Chief of Phu Kradeung National Park, Sombat Phimprasit, announced on Friday (May 31) that the park will be closed between June 1st and September 30th. Tourists will neither be admitted nor allowed to stay in the park overnight.

The park chief said this annual closure, during the rainy season, is because trekking and trailing will be too tough and risky due to the difficult terrain. The respite from humans also allows nature to regenerate the flora and fauna. The park will also take the opportunity to fix all the facilities in the camping ground and its accommodation in readiness for the next tourist season.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

