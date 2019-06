YALA: A young man was injured after a pipe bomb was thrown at a police booth in Bannang Sata district in this southern province at noon on Saturday.

Police said the explosive hit a bunker in front of the police booth near Krungthai Bank’s Bannang Sata branch in tambon Bannang Sata.

Full story: Bangkok Post

