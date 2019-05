YALA, May 16 (TNA) – Five people were wounded in pipe bomb attacks by suspected insurgents at several locations in the southern border province of Yala on Wednesday night.

The violence occurred in four districts – Yaha, Krong Pinang, Bannang Sata and Muang districts.

TNA

