After 48 years The Nation, one of the two English-language newspapers in Thailand, will end its print edition with its last issue scheduled for June 28th.

Nation Multimedia Group CEO Somchai Meesen, however, assured that there would be no layoff of editorial staff, who will continue to work and focus full-time on the company’s online platform.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com



By Thai PBS World

