Prayut dismisses coup rumour as a ploy by protesters to mobilize support

Prayut dismisses coup rumour as a ploy by protesters to mobilize support1 min read
Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed rumours of a coup as a ploy, allegedly being spread by core members of the anti-establishment protesters, to mobilize support for their planned rally this Wednesday at the office of the Crown Property Bureau.
“Who can declare a coup d’état or martial law if I do not declare it,” said the prime minister in response to a reporter’s question speculation over an imminent coup by a protest leader.
By Thai PBS World