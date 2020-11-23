November 23, 2020

Prayut dismisses coup rumour as a ploy by protesters to mobilize support

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents. Photo: Prayut Chan-o-cha Facebook Page.


Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha has dismissed rumours of a coup as a ploy, allegedly being spread by core members of the anti-establishment protesters, to mobilize support for their planned rally this Wednesday at the office of the Crown Property Bureau.

“Who can declare a coup d’état or martial law if I do not declare it,” said the prime minister in response to a reporter’s question speculation over an imminent coup by a protest leader.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

