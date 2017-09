PHUKET: A 65-year-old Australian woman on a family holiday in Phuket has died after being pulled unconscious from dangerous surf along Phuket’s west coast late yesterday afternoon (Sept 17).

Police were called to Kamala Beach at about 3pm after lifeguards recovered Australian tourists Ivan and Barbara Fistrovic from the strong surf.

Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News