Anti-Government Protests Continue in Bangkok in Wake of Constitutional Reform Vote

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Bangkok in Wake of Constitutional Reform Vote1 min read
Thailand has faced widespread demonstrations since the contested 2019 general election, with protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader. Among other demands, they hope to see the constitution changed and the monarchy reformed.
Sputnik is live from Bangkok as anti-government protests continue in Bangkok days after members of the Thai parliament voted on options for changing the constitution, with most of them opposed to a proposal demanded by protesters that would include changes to the role of the monarchy.
