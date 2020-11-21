November 21, 2020

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Bangkok in Wake of Constitutional Reform Vote

Protests on 18 July 2020 in a large demonstration organized under the Free Youth umbrella (Thai: เยาวชนปลดแอก; RTGS: yaowachon plot aek) at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok

Protests on 18 July 2020 in a large demonstration organized under the Free Youth umbrella (Thai: เยาวชนปลดแอก; RTGS: yaowachon plot aek) at the Democracy Monument in Bangkok. Photo: Supanut Arunoprayote. CC BY 4.0.


Thailand has faced widespread demonstrations since the contested 2019 general election, with protesters calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, a former junta leader. Among other demands, they hope to see the constitution changed and the monarchy reformed.

Sputnik is live from Bangkok as anti-government protests continue in Bangkok days after members of the Thai parliament voted on options for changing the constitution, with most of them opposed to a proposal demanded by protesters that would include changes to the role of the monarchy.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

