‘European leaders to examine future of relations with Turkey’: Merkel





German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that European leaders will discuss the future of relations between Turkey and the European Union (EU) at the next December summit.

In a press conference following the meeting of EU leaders that took place via video conferencing on Thursday, Merkel revealed that the meeting mainly focused on the coronavirus crisis and debates over the EU budget.

In response to a question on recent tensions between Turkey, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, Merkel stated that the conference participants prefer to wait for further developments in the next two weeks before discussing any potential sanctions.

The German official added: “We agreed in advance to discuss the issue of Turkey at our next summit, scheduled for 10 December.”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



