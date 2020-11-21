November 21, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

‘European leaders to examine future of relations with Turkey’: Merkel

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Cologne City Hall

Chancellor Angela Merkel visits Cologne City Hall. Photo: © Raimond Spekking / CC BY-SA 4.0.


German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that European leaders will discuss the future of relations between Turkey and the European Union (EU) at the next December summit.

In a press conference following the meeting of EU leaders that took place via video conferencing on Thursday, Merkel revealed that the meeting mainly focused on the coronavirus crisis and debates over the EU budget.

In response to a question on recent tensions between Turkey, Greece and the Greek Cypriot administration, Merkel stated that the conference participants prefer to wait for further developments in the next two weeks before discussing any potential sanctions.

The German official added: “We agreed in advance to discuss the issue of Turkey at our next summit, scheduled for 10 December.”

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

'European leaders to examine future of relations with Turkey': Merkel 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Bangkok in Wake of Constitutional Reform Vote

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ten new COVID-19 cases from eight countries recorded on Saturday

3 hours ago TN
1 min read

Lazada releases statement on alleged data leak

3 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Anti-Government Protests Continue in Bangkok in Wake of Constitutional Reform Vote

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

‘European leaders to examine future of relations with Turkey’: Merkel

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Russians horrify doctors with methods they use to treat COVID-19

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Ten new COVID-19 cases from eight countries recorded on Saturday

3 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close