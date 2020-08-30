Sun. Aug 30th, 2020

EU set to sanction Turkey over ships in disputed east Med exploration area

Turkish national flag waving on a ship

Turkish national flag waving on a ship. Photo: Max Pixel. CC0.


The European Union is preparing sanctions against Turkey that could be discussed at the bloc’s next summit on September 24 in response to the eastern Mediterranean dispute with Greece, the EU’s top diplomat said on Friday.

The measures, meant to limit Turkey’s ability to explore for natural gas in contested waters, could include individuals, ships, or the use of European ports, Josep Borrell said. The EU would focus on everything related to “activities we consider illegal”, he added.

He spoke in Berlin where EU foreign ministers met to discuss support for Greece after Athens ratified a pact on its maritime boundaries to counter Turkey’s claims to energy resources in the region amid Greek and Turkish military exercises.

Borrell, who chaired the meeting, said the bloc was ready to sanction Turkish vessels, block their access to EU ports and cut off supplies. The EU could also impose sanctions on the Turkish economy.

Full story: middleeastmonitor.com

Middle East Monitor

