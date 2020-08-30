Sun. Aug 30th, 2020

Thailand News

Anti-Islam protest in Oslo ends with Quran-tearing and scuffles between anti-protesters & police

Grünerløkka in Oslo, Norway

Grünerløkka in Oslo, Norway. Photo: Jorge Franganillo / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


A Norwegian anti-Islam group staged a protest on Saturday, culminating in an activist tearing pages from a Quran. The event was wrapped up after a scuffle with counter-protesters, who managed to bypass the police perimeter.

The rally outside the parliament building in Oslo was organized by a group called Stop Islamisation of Norway, or SIAN. Some of their past rallies have ended with clashes between group members and their political opponents. The police had a heavy presence at the scene in advance of Saturday’s event.

The protest escalated into violence when a female activist held up a copy of the Koran and tore pages from the Islamic holy book. Angry counter-protesters then launched an attack, and the police rushed to intervene. One person was reportedly injured, and several others were arrested.

Full story: rt.com

RT

