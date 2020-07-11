EU’s Borrell Expresses Regret Over Ankara’s Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque





BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Union regrets the Turkish decision to transform Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“The ruling by the Turkish Council of State to overturn one of modern Turkey’s landmark decisions and President Erdogan‘s decision to place the monument under the management of the Religious Affairs Presidency, is regrettable”, Borrell said in a statement.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also said that his country regrets the decision.

“France expresses regret over the decision of the Turkish Council of State on changing the status of the Hagia Sophia cathedral museum as well as the decree of President Erdogan on transferring it under the control of the Directorate of Religious Affairs”, Le Drian said in a statement.

