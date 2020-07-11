July 11, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

EU’s Borrell Expresses Regret Over Ankara’s Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque

1 min read
1 hour ago TN
Hagia Sophia basilica in Istanbul, Turkey

Hagia Sophia basilica in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: David Spender / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – The European Union regrets the Turkish decision to transform Istanbul’s Hagia Sophia cathedral into a mosque, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Friday.

“The ruling by the Turkish Council of State to overturn one of modern Turkey’s landmark decisions and President Erdogan‘s decision to place the monument under the management of the Religious Affairs Presidency, is regrettable”, Borrell said in a statement.

Meanwhile, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also said that his country regrets the decision.

“France expresses regret over the decision of the Turkish Council of State on changing the status of the Hagia Sophia cathedral museum as well as the decree of President Erdogan on transferring it under the control of the Directorate of Religious Affairs”, Le Drian said in a statement.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

EU's Borrell Expresses Regret Over Ankara's Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Series of ‘explosions & power outages’ reported near Tehran

23 hours ago TN
1 min read

At Least 113 Killed As Myanmar Jade Mine Collapse Buries Workers

1 week ago TN
1 min read

China’s President Xi Jinping Signs Hong Kong National Security Law

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Foreigners take aim at dual pricing in Thailand

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

EU’s Borrell Expresses Regret Over Ankara’s Decision to Reconvert Hagia Sophia Into Mosque

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Amazing Thailand Launches ‘Grand Sale 2020’ to Revitalize Tourism

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand records a spike of 14 new coronavirus cases in state quarantine

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close