Foreigners take aim at dual pricing in Thailand
An online movement is gathering momentum to publicise the widespread practice of charging foreigners as much as 10 times what Thais pay at local tourist attractions.
The timing is particularly appropriate since the country is still closed to foreign travellers. Consequently, the tourism industry is relying on domestic travellers for survival. That includes tens of thousands of expatriates who live in the country year-round and pay taxes.
Bangkok Post
