BANGKOK, July 11 (TNA) — The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) launched its “Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2020: NON STOP SHOPPING” project offering 80% discounts to help COVID-19-affected operators.

TAT deputy governor Thapanee Kiatpaibool announced the project that TAT implements with partners and over 10,000 tourism-related operators and community-based enterprises nationwide.

