Pattaya – A Korean man has sustained serious injuries and is in a coma from 17 stab wounds in Pattaya early this morning morning.

Capt Romeran Srikraipak of the Nongprue Police was notified of the incident at 2AM in Soi Khao Talo, located on the so called darkside in Pattaya near the highway.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd

The Pattaya News

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts