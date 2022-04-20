Chula Ranks 1st in Thailand for 26 Subjects by QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022

Chulalongkorn University ranks the first in Thailand in four broad subject areas and No. 1 in Thailand in 26 sub-subjects. Image: Chulalongkorn University.









The latest results of the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 have been announced in April 2022.

Chulalongkorn University is ranked the first in Thailand for 26 subjects in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

Chulalongkorn University ranks the first in Thailand in four broad subject areas and No. 1 in Thailand in 26 sub-subjects as follows:

Art & Humanities in Five Subjects

1. Architecture/BuiltEnvironment

2. Art&Design

3. English Language & Literature

4. Linguistics

5. ModernLanguages

Engineering & Technology in Six Subjects

1. Computer Science & Information Systems

2. Engineering–Chemical

3. Engineering–Civil&Structural

4. Engineering–Electrical&Electronic

5. Engineering–Mechanical,Aeronautical&Manufacturing

6. Petroleum Engineering

Natural Sciences in Five Subjects

1. Chemistry

2. Environmental Sciences

3. Geography

4. Materials Science

5. Physics & Astronomy

Social Sciences & Management in 10 Subjects

1. Accounting & Finance

2. Business&ManagementStudies

3. DevelopmentStudies

4. Economics & Econometrics

5. Education

6. Law

7. Politics & International Studies

8. Social Policy & Administration

9. Sociology

10. Sports-related Subjects

At the global level, there are four subjects of Chula that rank among the top 100 in the world, namely:

1. PerformingArts

2. Engineering–Petroleum

3. DevelopmentStudies

4. Social Policy & Administration

Seven subjects ranked among the top 150 in the world are:

1. Architecture/BuiltEnvironment

2. Art&Design

3. Engineering–Chemical

4. Pharmacy & Pharmacology

5. Geography

6. Politics & International Studies

7. Sport-related Subjects (placed in the 101-130 range)

Six subjects ranked among the top 200 in the world are:

1. English Language & Literature

2. ModernLanguages

3. Chemistry

4. Environmental Sciences

5. Business&ManagementStudies

6. Law

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 indicators include:

– Academic Reputation 40-60%

– Employer Reputation 10-30%

– Citations per Paper 7.5-20%

– H-Index 7.5-20%

This is the first year that QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 has added additional indicators to its international criteria.

By Chulalongkorn University

