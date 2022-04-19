Arrest Warrant Issued for Yingluck Shinawatra









BANGKOK, April 19 (TNA) – The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions summonsed defendants in a government roadshow case and issued a warrant for the arrest of former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra for being absent.

The court called six defendants for the first hearing in the case of government budget spending for PR campaigns for infrastructure projects. Yingluck was among them. Five other defendants showed up. They were former deputy prime minister Niwatthamrong Boonsongpaisan, former secretary-general to the prime minister Suranand Vejjajiva, Matichon PCL, Siam Sport Syndicate PCL and Ravi Lohtong, director of Siam Sport Syndicate.

