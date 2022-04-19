Thailand, along with 88 other countries, removed from US ‘Don’t Travel’ list
The United States’ Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday removed Thailand and 88 other countries from its “Do Not Travel” list.
Thailand is now categorised as Level 3, or a country with a “high” level of COVID-19. Travellers who are not fully vaccinated are still advised not to travel to Level 3 countries, but the warning does not apply to fully vaccinated visitors. Travellers with weakened immune systems are also urged to check with doctors before visiting.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World