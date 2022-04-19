Six-Lane Road Linking Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao Now Operational









BANGKOK (NNT) – The Bang Pu-Bang Pakong road linking Samut Prakan and Chachoengsao provinces is now fully operational.

The 28.75 km road was given a facelift, expanding its width from two lanes to six. The 2.1 billion baht construction project is expected to greatly facilitate domestic logistics, especially within the Eastern Economic Corridor encompassing Rayong, Chonburi, and Chachoengsao.

Several factories located along the road will also likely benefit from its expansion, as it provides an additional logistical route for delivering goods between Chonburi, Chachoengsao, Samut Prakan, and Bangkok.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Tarin Angskul,

Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn

National News Bureau of Thailand

