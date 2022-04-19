Rambo Quits All Positions in Government
BANGKOK, April 19 (TNA) – Seksakol Atthawong aka Rambo resigned from all positions in the government and vowed to prove himself in the justice system in relation to a controversial audio clip.
Mr Seksakol said his resignation as the vice minister at the Prime Minister’s Office would take effect on April 19 and that he made the decision after the leak of his phone conversation with Jureeporn Sinthuphrai on a government lottery quota.
TNA