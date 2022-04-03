April 3, 2022

Government Launches Rayong Smart Park Construction Project

5 mins ago TN
The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet. Photo: Yakuzakorat. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has inaugurated the construction of a smart industrial park project in Rayong, targeting S-Curve industries utilizing advanced technologies. The new industrial park is a part of the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that aims to create jobs and promote sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the project will help propel Thailand towards becoming a high-income nation, encouraging investments within the economic corridor.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

Keeltail needlefish (Platybelone argalus)

Needlefish Hit Swimmer’s Neck In Trat

1 day ago TN
Padang Besar in Songkhl

Sadao Checkpoint Funded to Connect with Malaysia

2 days ago TN
Muslim school girls in Yala, Southern Thailand

Policemen killed, 2 wounded in Yala ambush

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

The statues of Phra Aphamani and the mermaid, characters from a famous Thai epic poem, on Ko Samet

Government Launches Rayong Smart Park Construction Project

5 mins ago TN
COVID-19 SCAN laboratory

New Omicron variant ‘XE’ detected in Thailand

17 mins ago TN
Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Third person charged with recklessness over Tangmo’s death

32 mins ago TN
Thanon Khao San in Bangkok

Khaosan Road businesses drop plans for Songkran celebrations

54 mins ago TN
ATM machines of different Thai banks in Siam Paragon Bangkok

BOT Says Economy Still Recovering Despite Rising Inflation

2 hours ago TN