Government Launches Rayong Smart Park Construction Project

BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has inaugurated the construction of a smart industrial park project in Rayong, targeting S-Curve industries utilizing advanced technologies. The new industrial park is a part of the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that aims to create jobs and promote sustainable economic growth.

Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the project will help propel Thailand towards becoming a high-income nation, encouraging investments within the economic corridor.

