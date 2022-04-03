Government Launches Rayong Smart Park Construction Project
BANGKOK (NNT) – The government has inaugurated the construction of a smart industrial park project in Rayong, targeting S-Curve industries utilizing advanced technologies. The new industrial park is a part of the government’s Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) project that aims to create jobs and promote sustainable economic growth.
Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha said the project will help propel Thailand towards becoming a high-income nation, encouraging investments within the economic corridor.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Natthaphon Sangpolsit,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
