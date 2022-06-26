Prayut urges public not to panic over COVID-19 Omicron’s BA.4 and BA.5 variants









Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O’Cha urges the public not to panic over Covid-19 Omicron’s BA.4/BA.5 strain, insisting that the Ministry of Public Health has been monitoring the spreading situation closely.

Government spokesperson Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana spoke today, June 26th, that the Prime Minister asked people not to panic about the new mutation as the Public Health Department has closely followed the spread of BA.4/BA.5.

By Nop Meechukhun

TPNNational

