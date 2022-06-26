Task force chief says illicit drugs will be around as long as there is demand









As long as there is a demand for illegal narcotics, there will be a supply, because the drug traffickers believe it is worth the investment and risk, even though hundreds of traffickers have been arrested or killed and a huge amount of drugs are being seized, according to Maj-Gen Narit, commander of the northern-based Pha Muang Task Force yesterday (Saturday), speaking on the eve of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The task force is in charge of overseeing the 933 kilometre long common border with Myanmar and the Lao PDR,covering the six northern Thai provinces of Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit and Phitsanuloke, while the Naresuan Task Force is in charge of Tak and Mae Hong Son provinces. Both are under the Third Army Region.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

