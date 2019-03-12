Nigerian nabbed in Samut Prakan for hiring drug mules





A 34-year-old Nigerian man who hired Thai women as mules to smuggle drugs overseas has been arrested, Immigration Bureau (IB) chief Surachate Hakparn announced at a press conference Monday.

Lt Gen Surachate said that Paul Smith Brown was arrested after he contacted an aide who turned out to be a police informant to help him smuggle drugs overseas.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

