Nigerian nabbed in Samut Prakan for hiring drug mules

A 34-year-old Nigerian man who hired Thai women as mules to smuggle drugs overseas has been arrested, Immigration Bureau (IB) chief Surachate Hakparn announced at a press conference Monday.
Lt Gen Surachate said that Paul Smith Brown was arrested after he contacted an aide who turned out to be a police informant to help him smuggle drugs overseas.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST REPORTERS
