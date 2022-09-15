September 15, 2022

Thailand’s COVID-19 Vaccine ChulaCov19 Expected in 2024

4 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 Vaccine by Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital

ChulaCov19 Vaccine by Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital. Photo: Chulalongkorn University.




BANGKOK, Sept 15 (TNA) – Thailand’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine would complete trial processes next year and its use was expected to start rolling out in 2024, according to a government spokeswoman.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul quoted the Public Health Ministry as reporting progress in the spending of 995 million baht from the government’s contingency fund in the 2020 national budget to locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



