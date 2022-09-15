Thailand’s COVID-19 Vaccine ChulaCov19 Expected in 2024









BANGKOK, Sept 15 (TNA) – Thailand’s homegrown COVID-19 vaccine would complete trial processes next year and its use was expected to start rolling out in 2024, according to a government spokeswoman.

Deputy government spokeswoman Traisuree Taisaranakul quoted the Public Health Ministry as reporting progress in the spending of 995 million baht from the government’s contingency fund in the 2020 national budget to locally-developed COVID-19 vaccine.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





