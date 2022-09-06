September 15, 2022

6 tonnes of suspect frozen pork seized in Chiang Mai and Samut Sakhon

4 hours ago TN
View of Samut Sakhon

View of Samut Sakhon City. Photo: เดิพ




Over six tonnes of frozen pork, believed to have been smuggled into Thailand, have been seized from cold storage facilities in Samut Sakhon and Chiang Mai provinces.

In Samut Sakhon, police from the Consumer Protection Police Division raided a cold storage facility and found 1,050kgs of frozen pork in 50 boxes without any origin documentation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

Noen Hom in Prachin Buri District

Wild Elephant Tramples Park Ranger to Death in Prachin Buri

2 days ago TN
Tourists take smiling selfies on Death Railway, on the famous River Kwai Bridge in Kanchanaburi

Sky Walk attraction in Kanchanaburi temporarily closed one day after its official opening

3 days ago TN
Royal Thai Police Toyota Hilux Revo Pickup at Chachoengsao Provincial Police Station

Police chief in Chiang Rai removed following raid on Par Club

2 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

COVID-19 antigen test

Public should not worry ABOUT new Omicron subvariants: DMSC

4 hours ago TN
ChulaCov19 Vaccine by Chulalongkorn Memorial Hospital

Thailand’s COVID-19 Vaccine ChulaCov19 Expected in 2024

4 hours ago TN
View of Samut Sakhon

6 tonnes of suspect frozen pork seized in Chiang Mai and Samut Sakhon

4 hours ago TN
Russian rebel observing Ukrainian army positions though firing port at his position near Donetsk, Ukraine

British intelligence says Russian troops withdrew in ‘panic’ after Ukrainian counteroffensive

4 hours ago TN
A bull elephant in Thailand

Second park ranger killed by elephants in three days

4 hours ago TN