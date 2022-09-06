6 tonnes of suspect frozen pork seized in Chiang Mai and Samut Sakhon









Over six tonnes of frozen pork, believed to have been smuggled into Thailand, have been seized from cold storage facilities in Samut Sakhon and Chiang Mai provinces.

In Samut Sakhon, police from the Consumer Protection Police Division raided a cold storage facility and found 1,050kgs of frozen pork in 50 boxes without any origin documentation.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

