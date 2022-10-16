Loss of water retention areas worsens flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani









The loss of natural water retention areas, through a lack of proper urban planning, is being blamed for the unusually serious flooding in the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani this year.

In Nong Kin Phen sub-district, one of the 16 sub-districts in Warin Chamrap district, all four villages have been under 2 to 4 meters of water for a month.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

