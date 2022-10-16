October 16, 2022

Loss of water retention areas worsens flood situation in Ubon Ratchathani

13 hours ago TN
Flooded street during Thailand floods in November 2011

Flooded street during Thailand floods. Photo: EU/ECHO/Mathias Eick.




The loss of natural water retention areas, through a lack of proper urban planning, is being blamed for the unusually serious flooding in the north-eastern province of Ubon Ratchathani this year.

In Nong Kin Phen sub-district, one of the 16 sub-districts in Warin Chamrap district, all four villages have been under 2 to 4 meters of water for a month.

By Thai PBS World



