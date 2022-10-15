Unidentified male body with severe facial damage discovered on abandoned land in Chonburi









An unidentified body of a man with severe damage to his face was discovered by a Chonburi local yesterday, October 14th.

The corpse wore a red shirt, blue shorts, and black footwear with an orange design and was covered with tree branches, Pol. Capt. Sornsuphan Ottonsri-anan from the Banglamung police station said.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

