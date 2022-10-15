Breach in river embankment floods villages in Ang Thong Province Friday night

A pickup truck and a motorcycle driving through a flooded street in Thailand. Photo: Philip Roeland / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









Many residents in Ban Hae sub-district, in the Muang District of Ang Thong Province, had a shock late last night when water rushed into their house through a partially collapsed river embankment.

About 20 metres of the earthen embankment failed, allowing water from the swollen Chao Phraya River to sweep across Village 6 in Ban Hae sub-district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

