Taiwan-bound ‘durian’ turns out to be heroin









Customs officials say they have intercepted over 7 kilogrammes of heroin allegedly bound for Taiwan as part of a joint programme with international logistics agencies.

The interception occurred on Wednesday when officials found a large consignment containing a water heater and four cases of dried durian originating from Cambodia and addressed to Taiwan, Patchara Anuntasilpa, director-general of the Customs Department, said on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

