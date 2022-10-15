October 15, 2022

Bangkok imposes fines against canal littering

Boat at Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok

Boat at Khlong Saen Saep canal in Bangkok. Photo: Iloilo Wanderer.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Bangkok city hall is now imposing a fine of up to 10,000 baht against canal littering, as the city steps up its effort to improve the efficiency of water drainage amidst the rainy season.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration has revealed its plan to stringently enforce the law against littering which could result in a fine of as much as 10,000 baht. This push for cleanliness from the city hall is a part of the effort to improve the city’s water drainage capacity.

