More than 35 million logins reported on ‘Plook Ganja’ app since its first launch last Thursday
Thailand’s cannabis plantation registration app “Plook Ganja” has been clicked/used more than 35,000,000 times since its first launch last Thursday, June 9th, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported.
As of 7:00 AM. on Monday, June 13th, the FDA reported statistics on the usage of the application that the total number of registrations has reached 735,932 names. About 713,544 cannabis registration certificates were issued and 22,388 were for hemp certificates. A total of 35,7511,572 system logins were reported so far.
By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News