Police participating in a staged pursuit for YouTube may face disciplinary action

TN June 21, 2023 0
My Mate Nate

American YouTuber “My Mate Nate”. Photo: My Mate Nate / Facebook.




About 30 police officers, who were hired by a well-known YouTuber to perform a staged pursuit in a deserted building, may face disciplinary action for failing to get prior permission from their superiors.

American Youtuber popular among Thais to compete in ‘Influencer Boxing’ contest

The YouTuber, “My Mate Nate”, posted the 22-minute long clip on YouTube on June 17th, depicting the staged chase involving about 50 “police officers”. The clip attracted more than 1.5 million views and drew widespread criticism over the inappropriate use of serving officers in the scene.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World



