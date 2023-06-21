Police participating in a staged pursuit for YouTube may face disciplinary action









About 30 police officers, who were hired by a well-known YouTuber to perform a staged pursuit in a deserted building, may face disciplinary action for failing to get prior permission from their superiors.

The YouTuber, “My Mate Nate”, posted the 22-minute long clip on YouTube on June 17th, depicting the staged chase involving about 50 “police officers”. The clip attracted more than 1.5 million views and drew widespread criticism over the inappropriate use of serving officers in the scene.

By Thai PBS World

